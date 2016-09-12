Denver Broncos’ Brandon Marshall Loses Another Sponsor

Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall has been dropped by another sponsor after choosing to take a knee during the playing of the National Anthem.

On Monday, CenturyLink delivered a statement saying that while the company respects his decision not to stand during the National Anthem, they believe that Americans must “whatever issues we face, we occasionally must stand together to show our allegiance to our common bond as a nation.”

The terminated endorsement deal for Brandon Marshall comes on the heels of Air Force Credit Union ending their partnership with the athlete on Friday. Even though he lost sponsorships, Marshall has stated that he will continue to kneel during the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the start of the Broncos games. In his opinion, he is protesting injustice against African-Americans and other minorities in the American society. These actions come in the wake of the Colin Kaepernick igniting the controversy during the pre-season when he elected to sit during the National Anthem.

CenturyLink came to an agreement with Marshall and two other NFL players to appear in their advertisements. On the company’s website at the time of the deal, they wrote: “As part of the agreement…Marshall…will appear in local television and radio commercials as well as in online, print and social media promotions. The campaigns, focused on the theme ‘Home Team, Home Connection,’ will highlight CenturyLink’s interactive TV service, Prism® TV.”

Here’s the full statement released by CenturyLink below:

“We completely respect Brandon Marshall’s personal decision and right to take an action to support something in which he strongly believes. America is anchored in the right of individuals to express their beliefs. While we acknowledge Brandon’s right, we also believe that whatever issues we face, we also occasionally must stand together to show our allegiance to our common bond as a nation. In our view, the national anthem is one of those moments. For this reason, while we wish Brandon the best this season, we are politely terminating our agreement with him.”

