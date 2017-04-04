Dennis Quaid Screaming On A Rollercoaster Is The New Best Video On The Internet

Dennis Quaid is actually hilarious. He’s done so many serious films that people often overlook how incredibly self-deprecating his sense of humor is. Recently, Quaid took in a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain and documented one of roller coaster rides. Prepare yourself, it’s ROFL-funny.

When the ride really kicks into high speed, and Quaid starts wailing, you can’t help but laugh.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joining him on his theme-park adventure, and seen riding next to him in the video, is Quaid’s 30-year-old girlfriend Santa Auzina.

She’s clearly having a good time, but there are a couple of moments where you can almost imagine that Quaid is thinking, “I’m a 63-year-old man. I’ve made a terrible mistake.” (The roller coaster, not the relationship.)

Quaid joins a long, beautiful history of side-splitting videos of people riding terrifying theme park attractions.

The best one of all-time is probably the one with the two little girls on the slingshot ride who, after launching what appears to be hundreds of feet off the ground, take turns freaking out in the most adorably hilarious ways possible.

While this video of Dennis Quaid freaking out on a roller coaster is great, the best Dennis Quaid viral video of all-time is the one from when he guest starred on Ellen. In the clip, Ellen tells the audience that Dennis is wearing a hidden earpiece and that he’s going to have to say everything she tells him to.

The result was absolute comedic gold.

More News:

[H/T: TMZ]