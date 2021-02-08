Demi Rose Mawby Makes the Most of Life’s ‘Lemons’ With Bright Yellow Dress in New Photos

Demi Rose Mawby is making lemonade with lemons in one of her recent photos. Well, not literally, but almost. The gorgeous model posed in a few photos clothed a bright yellow dress while seemingly picking lemons from a lemon tree. Her caption says it all, writing, “When life gives you lemons.”

Mawby shared three gorgeous photos, all from different angles, and in those pictures, she seems to be enjoying a bright and sunny day. The first one is taken from a side angle as she reaches for one lemon in the tree, while in a skin-tight yellow dress that’s just as bright as the citrus fruit itself. In the second photo, the 25-year-old is facing the camera while looking off to the side as she poses with a lemon again. The final image, it’s similar to the first one. but taken from a slightly different perspective, as she reaches for the fruit in the tree.

Naturally, fans of the “warrior goddess” gushed over her post, with one writing, “You look absolutely gorgeous baby!” while another played off of her caption, posting, “When life gives you lemons [lemon emoji] make lemon juice [laugh face emoji].”

While Mawby has over 15 million followers right now, it wasn’t always that way. In fact, the young model has spoken candidly about being so surprised at her following but detailed how she wants to use her platform for good and even revealed that both her parents’ passings have played a role in how she moves forward today. “I feel stronger both mentally and physically and if by opening up about my own mental well-being can even help one person feel better in themselves, then I have done what I intended to do so,” she told The Evening Standard.

She then noted that because of everything she’s been through and with her growing podium, she wants to help others through the stages of grief as well. “Being able to talk about grief is so important and not bottle it up. That’s why my message is so important to encourage people to talk.”

Mawby recently moved to Ibiza from London due to the pandemic. While it wasn’t an easy jump to make, she felt it would best. As a result of the lockdowns, she noted that it wasn’t good for her mental health, so she gave the move a lot of thought and decided to follow through with it.