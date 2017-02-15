Demi Lovato Shows Off A Daring New Look On The Red Carpet

Dem Lovato stunned on the Gammy’s red carpet Sunday, in a sheer dress that left little to the imagination…

The dress in question had a nude, leaning toward almost golden, color and was completely see-through. What’s more, it had a plunging neckline that left most of her chest open, showing off her clevage. Of course, she also made sure it hugged her amazing curves in all the right ways.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When your dress is completely see through…… 😈😇 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:04pm PST

#Grammys 😊 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Later on in the evening, Lovato opened the Grammys’ tribute to the Bee Gees by performing the groups 1977 hit, “Stayin’ Alive,” which coincidentally went on to win a Grammy award for “Best Arrangement of Voices” in 1979.

When she hit the stage, it became clear that Lovato had decided to go with something that was similar to her previous look, just a little more disco. Trading in the sultry see-through dress for dark colored, a provactively low-cut number with a dangerously high slit in the front.

Slayin alive 🎶😏 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

Getting geared up for the big show was another story, though. Lovato understandably went for a more casual outfit for her Grammy performance rehearsal, sporting a loose, oversized white sweater with some dark leggings.

So excited to perform at this year’s #GRAMMYs! Tune in tomorrow 8pm et / 5 pm pt on CBS 😊 @recordingacademy A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:19am PST

One thing is certain here, though, whatever Demi Lovato wears, be it a sexy, sheer gown, or a sweater that practically swallows her whole, she makes each look just as stylish and desirable as the last. No matter what the event calls for, Lovato knows how to turn heads.

See More:

Harry Potter Actress Strips Down For Playboy Bringing Nudity Back To The Magazine

Amy Schumer Goes All Out On Make Out With Beau After Getting Spotted By Kiss Cam

Britney Spears Posts Gorgeous Sunlight Picture In Malibu

Kel From Kenan And Kel Announced His Wife’s Pregnancy In The Best Way Possible

[H/T: Instagram / Demi Lovato]