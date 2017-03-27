Demi Lovato Risked A Wardrobe Malfunction In This Skimpy Dress

No matter who you are or what your career is, Saturday nights are always an opportunity to dress a little fancier than you normally do. Demi Lovato proved that this weekend when she wore an incredible golden outfit with a super short skirt, allowing her to dance and prance all across the stage. The cleavage-revealing dress was so short, it looked like the singer could show off more than she intended to at any moment. You can see photos of the outfit by heading over to the Daily Mail.

Selfie from yesterday ❤️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

The 24-year-old singer appeared at a BeautyKind Unites: Concert For Causes alongside The Band Perry, Jake Owen, and Cole Swindell in Arlington, TX.

Recently, the singer celebrated five years of sobriety, a massive accomplishment for the former Disney Channel star.

Recently, the singer has suffered an invasion of her privacy as hackers have infiltrated her private photos and posted them publicly without her permission. Compared to some other celebrities, like Amanda Seyfried and Katie Cassidy, the photos in question weren’t explicit.

The singer even joked on her Twitter account, “I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage.” She added, “Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.”

[H/T Daily Mail]