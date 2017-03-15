Debra Messing’s Apartment Damaged In ‘Terrifying’ Fire

Debra Messing had a scary experience on Tuesday when a neighbor’s apartment caught fire and caused damage to her New York City domicile.
The Mysteries of Laura star shared a photo of the New York Fire Department responding to the emergency.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“The brave men from the NYFD in my apartment fighting a roaring fire next door. 330am,” she captioned the snap. “Terrifying.”
The 48-year-old actress added, “Windows blown out. But Thank G everyone is ok.”
Her Instagram was immediately flooded with well wishes from fans who expressed their gratitude for her safety.
The brave men from the NYFD in my apartment fighting a roaring fire next door. 330am. Terrifying. Windows blown out. But Thank G everyone is ok. #welcomehome
A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on
This article first appeared on Womanista.com