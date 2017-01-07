Death Race 2050 Red-Band Trailer Released

Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050 sequel is coming our way in 2017, and now you can see the violent and titillating Death Race 2050 red-band trailer, in all its satirical glory!

It’s disturbing how much of the current American culture and political climate comes to mind while watching this trailer. Director G.J. Echternkamp has clearly gone all-in when it comes to mimicking Roger Corman’s directorial vision, paying ode to the Death Race film legacy by using a throwback aesthetic that looks like it could’ve been done by Corman himself.

That should at least please die-hard fans of the series, as well as the general demographic of those who love good schlocky grindhouse flicks – the type that people inevitably end up making drinking games out of.

With actors like Arrow’s Manu Bennet in the lead, and Malcolm McDowell playing “The Chairman,” this has got some extra cult-cred already going for it…

Death Race 2050 will arrive 1/17 on Blu-ray, Digital HD & DVD.