Deadliest Movie Hiding Places

With more, quality horror movies being made this handy advice might just save your life if you find yourself in the middle of one.

UK-based retailer The Furniture Market conducted a study in order to determine the 50 most popular pieces of furniture that are most likely to lead to your death in horror films. Of all the types of furniture that characters in scary flicks typically hide behind, there is one piece that is the most dangerous: the bed.

The researchers used a ranking system to grade each type of furniture and to take into account the potential chances that you will meet your gory end by hiding there. The Furniture Market study created the Chance-of-Death system.

The Chance-of-Death system = number of times furniture led to a protagonist escaping – number of times it led to a protagonist dying.

More people in the movies have met their demise while resting between the sheets than any other setting. The bed topped the ranking by a long shot with the setting being a notable kill zone that antagonists such as Freddy Kruger took advantage of in films such as the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

Other places to definitely avoid would be the bathtub, (Psycho), the TV stand (The Ring), and a lilo (Jaws).

Across the board, the safest piece of furniture to hide behind would be the door (think Sigourney Weaver in Alien). In all of the 50 films analyzed, the door accounted for the most deaths. However, characters were able to make many more escapes behind the door than any other object. The door had the lowest Chance-of-Death rating of -22.

Your next safest bet would be to hide in the wardrobe. Joining the wardrobe, the other spots you are least likely to die would be the cupboards (Rosemary’s Baby), bookshelves (Scream III), plant pots (Scream II), and the refrigerator (Scream).

The Head of eCommerce at The Furniture Market, Robert Walters said: “Furniture is synonymous with the horror movie genre. Not only are a lot of films watched from behind the sofa but as we can see many different items are used in escape attempts – be they successful or not.”

“We thought we’d find out which furniture is the best to hide behind and which really is not,” Walters said, “And that is by far and away the bed.”

In order to see the full rankings of The Most Dangerous Furniture in Horror Movies, go here.

“Hollywood tells us that if you’re being chased by a chainsaw wielding maniac in a leather mask then don’t seek refuge under the bed, instead get behind the nearest door or failing that hide in a wardrobe!” Walters said.

How would you try to escape if you were in a horror movie?

