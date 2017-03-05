New Alarming Details Revealed About Danny Masterson’s Alleged Sexual Assault Allegations

Last week, shocking allegations arose about former That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson that implied a history of sexual assault. Three women have come forward to accuse Masterson of sexual assault in the 2000s, at the height of his TV stardom. Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology, which the accusers are also members of. Scientology blogger Tony Ortega claims that the church knew about these actions but, given Masterson’s prominence in the organization, did everything in their power to cover them up. The actor has emphatically denied these claims.

No charges have been pressed against Masterson and one of his representatives has released a statement about the allegations. “We are aware of Chrissie Carnell’s 16-year-old allegations,” the statement to GossipCop reads. “It was only after Chrissie Carnell was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson. The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend.”

Remini, a former member of the Church of Scientology, has left the church and documented some of their tactics in a new documentary series.

The statement continued, “Significantly, during their relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least 3 other famous actors and musicians. When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him. In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand Chrissie Carnell made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent.”

Carnell didn’t report the incidents at the time because the church allegedly “threatened me that if I ever told anyone or reported him to the police that I would be declared a ‘suppressive person’ and lose everything and everyone.”

Another incident claimed that Masterson sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep, but witnesses have contradicted her report.

