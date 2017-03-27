Dancing With The Stars’ Bonner Bolton Denies Dating Co-star; Is ‘100% Single’

Dancing can be an incredibly intimate, sensual, and provocative experience to share with a partner. It can also, however, be nothing more than rhythmically synchronizing movements to burn off stress and energy in a fun way. On this season of Dancing With the Stars, Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess spend quite a bit of time interacting with one another, leading many viewers to believe there could be more going on that just intimate contact. Bolton recently shot down any of those theories by confirming he is “100% single.”

Ok loves… @bonner_blue and I need a team name…. give us ideas below!!! ❤💋❤🐂🙌🏻☺️ A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:02am PST

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bolton revealed he is “full-on available” while Burgess said, “I am absolutely single.” Although they’re far from being Facebook official, Bolton did confess, “She’s really good to get along with. We actually have a lot in common.” He then added, “I think I get on her nerves a little bit.”

Burgess went on to explain, “We have a great chemistry getting to know each other, but obviously we’re three weeks into this thing of having met each other on his ranch and we’re having a lot a lot of fun.” She continued, “But our priorities obviously are getting Bonner through this competition as far as he can possibly go. So in the meantime, we’re having a lot of fun getting to know each other and we do have great chemistry.”

During a live broadcast of Dancing With the Stars, Bolton accidentally grabbed Burgess’ crotch, which many believe proved their intimacy, even if the gesture looked unintentional.

Bolton explained what happened to Extra, revealing, “I was watching Peta [Murgatroyd] and Nick [Viall] up there…I knew it was her that bumped into me and I put my arm around her and I was turned to watch the TV screen and I felt her push my hand away and honestly had no idea.”

Burgess came to her partner’s defense, saying, “You can see when I move his hand that he had no idea where it was. He has no reaction and it was such an innocent mistake that was truly blown so far out of proportion.”

There was no love lost from the gaffe, with Bolton admitting, “I have all the respect in the world for my dance partner on and off the dance floor. She is a great teacher, and it was an honest mistake.”

