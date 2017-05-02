Retired MLB Player Gets Fart In The Face On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Last night’s episode of Dancing With The Stars featured about 50% more flatulence than any other episode ever has, due to retired MLB player David Ross literally taking a fart right to the face.

Ross’s partner on the show, Lindsay Arnold, was the culprit of the drive-by farting that unfortunately blasted the former Los Angeles Dodgers player right in the kisser.

Let’s start at the beginning, as to explain how the hilarious event unfolded.

The couple was practicing their routine for the competition, a “sci-fi salsa”, which is an incredibly ironic dance to be performing when you accidentally fart in someone’s, considering Mexican food is capable of doing to one’s digestive system.

At one point, Ross accidentally drops Arnold on her behind, but then helps her back up.

Later as they were practicing a move where she cartwheels upside down and he catches her legs, just as her butt stopped right underneath his chin, and at perfect level with the lapel microphone on his shirt, Arnold let loose and the mic picked up the whole thing.

Both Ross and Arnold hit the floor with laughter, and Arnold later joked, “He dropped me on my butt and then my butt was mad at him. It was payback.”

Retired Cubs Catcher Catches Fart in Face on ‘Dancing With the Stars’! #FartsFired https://t.co/SxoLhs4qKi — Billy Madison (@BMS_Billy) May 2, 2017

Believe it or not, this actually isn’t the first time that farts took center stage on DWTS.

On a previous season, NFL player Von Miller joked about how he has issues with containing himself, saying, “…it’s not healthy if I sit there and hold it in.”

His partner at the time, Witney Carson McAllister, wasn’t a big fan of his farting philosophy.

The most important thing to remember, however, is that it’s 2017 and farts on TV are still comedy gold.

