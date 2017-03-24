‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Expecting Baby Number 2!

Oh baby, oh baby! This is some great news for Dancing With the Stars pros Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova – they are preparing to be parents again!

Savchenko confirmed to E! News Friday that he and wife Samodanova are expecting a second baby girl, and they could not be more excited.

“We’re expected a baby girl, a second little girl,” Savchenko said. “I’m going to be a dad again, it’s amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies.”

The couple already share one child together, daughter Olivia. The star revealed that Samodanova is 5 1/2 months along, and haven’t come up with a name just yet.

Congrats to the expanding family, we can’t wait to meet the little sweetheart when she arrives!

