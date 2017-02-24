‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Two Beloved Stars Joining Season 24

We pity the fool who will miss the next fun-filled season of Dancing with the Stars.

Entertainment Tonight reports exclusively that A-Team star and beloved professional wrestler, Mr. T will be competing alongside Olympic darling, Simone Biles on season 24 of the ABC hit.

“Production has been trying to get Mr. T to do the show for years!” a source close to the show’s production tells ET. “He will be a great contestant this season.”

Mr. T, whose real name is Laurence Tureaud, was last seen on our TV screens in 2014, when he appeared in the TV movie, WrestleMania XXX.

The 64-year-old actor has also stayed silent on social media since late December, when he wished everyone a “Blessed New Year.”

The new season, which premieres on March 20, is already shaping up to be an exciting one.

This past Tuesday, dancing pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd announced they’ll be returning for season 24, after the birth of their son, Shai in January.

“I’m definitely a little bit nervous but I’m very excited to get back,” Murgatroyd admitted on Good Morning America. “I’ve definitely missed the dance floor. I haven’t been able to defend my title with Nyle [DiMarco].”

