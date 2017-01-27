Dan Harmon Just Offered SNL Writer Katie Rich A Job

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich was suspended indefinitely from her job on the comedy sketch series following a horribly insensitive tweet about Barron Trump earlier this week. However, the 33-year-old has already been offered another gig.

The tweet that got Rich into trouble read: “Barron will be this country’s first home-school shooter.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many Twitter users took issue with the post and were outraged at the insensitivity of the joke. After the social media firestorm, Rich shut down her Twitter account.

However, she reactivated it to issue this apology, “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”

Despite the heavy backlash, there was one person who definitely wanted to snatch up Katie Rich for her writing talents now that she is no longer with Saturday Night Live.

Community writer/producer Dan Harmon reached out to her on Twitter to voice his support for her, and offer job.

On Monday, Harmon sent out a series of tweets to take up for Katie Rich.

“I’m sure Katie Rich will have better offers but I’ll start bidding, will fly her to LA first class and give her what my studio pays me,” Harmon wrote.

I’m sure Katie Rich will have better offers but I’ll start bidding, will fly her to LA first class and give her what my studio pays me — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 23, 2017

The Monster House writer also explained that he was of the opinion that people should relax because the tweet was a joke, and not malicious. Harmon responded to a Twitter user by saying that if Rich worked for him he would not have stood up for her.

“Yes I would,” he wrote. “I would tolerate all jokes. I do toelrate all jokes. And so do you. Because we have not lost our motherf*cking god d*mn minds.”

Yes I would. I would tolerate all jokes. I do tolerate all jokes. And so do you. Because we have not lost our motherfucking god damn minds. https://t.co/dltmQtpEAX — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 23, 2017

One fan asked: “Did you see what her joke was?”

Harmon responded to the fan by writing: “Sure, knock knock, who’s there, a yummy child, I don’t care. Now you want her fired AND you don’t want her to work somewhere else?”

Sure, knock knock, who’s there, a yummy child, I don’t care. Now you want her fired AND you don’t want her to work somewhere else? https://t.co/Tw8FfJgWij — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 24, 2017

He then posted a sarcastic tweet which read: “Maybe we should kill her. You know, for the children. We’re good people. Willing to stick our necks out so far. you know like in prison.”

Maybe we should kill her. You know, for the children. We’re good people. Willing to stick our necks out so far. You know like in prison. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 24, 2017

Harmon wasn’t the only celebrity to be on Katie Rich’s side. Chelsea Handler, Monica Lewinsky, and Horatio Sanz all took to social media to voice their opinion on the issue.

It’s interesting that a writer on SNL is held to a higher standard of language than the man we elected @POTUS @katiemaryrich #stupid — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 24, 2017

online mobs are not the answer either. @katiemaryrich has apologized. comedy is an imperfect science. (trust me!) https://t.co/NraMK4mDKN — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 24, 2017

Support Katie Rich. — Horatio Sanz (@MrHoratioSanz) January 24, 2017

What are your thoughts about Katie Rich being hired following her recent suspension from NBC?

Up Next: Michael Bay Producing Movie About Bankrupt Trump-Like America | Donald Trump Secret Service Agent Went On Facebook Rant That Soon Got Deleted | The Internet Thinks This Secret Service Agent Wore Fake Hands To Protect Donald Trump | The White House Has Responded To SNL Writer Katie Rich About Terrible Barron Trump Tweet | Donald Trump Jr. Reveals Picture Of Son Eating A White House Lunch In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pajamas | Chelsea Handler Just Made A Huge Mistake In Shaming Melania Trump

[H/T Twitchy]