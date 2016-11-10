Criterion Collection To Leave Hulu

For the last five years, movie lovers of both contemporary and classic films have had the opportunity to view their favorite film through their Hulu subscription and the Criterion Collection. But that is about to change. The Criterion Collection will be leaving Hulu for another streaming site.

“After 5 great years, tomorrow is our last day on #Hulu. @FilmStruck is our new streaming home. Come try it out!” The Criterion Collection announced on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After 5 great years, tomorrow is our last day on #Hulu. @FilmStruck is our new streaming home. Come try it out! https://t.co/EaofSOb9w5 pic.twitter.com/NL2Ij4RZkj — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) November 10, 2016

As of November 11, anyone interested in watching the films that are included in The Criterion Collection will have to look to a new site. Hulu officially lost the use of the Criterion Collection earlier this year and will officially be taking down their site in November.

Though this is a big downside for classic and contemporary fans that already subscribe to Hulu streaming service, fans of the Criterion Collection will still be able to watch their favorite films. The collection has moved to the classic-movie-focused streaming site FilmStruck.

“We’ve had a great five years at Hulu, but the opportunity to build our own channel with the help of the incredible team at [Turner Classic Movies] is a dream come true for our company,” Criterion’s announcement read. “The monthly cost of FilmStruck and the Criterion Channel together will be $10.99, but you can sign up for the FilmStruck newsletter to receive a free two-week trial offer when the services go live.”

So, it seems that fans who are fans of both Hulu and the Criterion Collection have to make a choice. Subscribe to both, or subscribe to one or the other? It can be a tough choice for those who love both movies and television.

What do you think of the switch?

More on Classic Movies: Fan Replaces Guns with Selfie Sticks in Classic Movie Moments, David S. Pumpkins Added To Classic Horror Films, Check Out These Modern Movies With Classic VHS Covers

[H/T Twitter, ScreenCrush]