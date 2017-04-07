CBS Renews Criminal Minds For Thirteenth Season

It’s now time to prepare yourselves for even more of your favorite brain-twisting crime drama as CBS has officially renewed Criminal Minds for a 13th season. On Friday, the network struck a deal to add further installments of the beloved series.

Criminal Minds is the 19th series that CBS has renewed for the 2017-2018 TV season. However, the drama wasn’t included in the original list of shows in the giant renewal reveal back in March. Fans begin to worry that they might have seen the last of the BAU, but CBS has finally eased everyone’s fears regarding the future of the show.

The other returning shows that CBS has already renewed include: Life In Pieces, Mom, Kevin Can Wait, Man With A Plan, Superior Donuts, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods, Scorpion, Madam Secretary, Bull, MacGyver, Survivor, 60 Minutes, and 48 Hours. Both The Big Bang Theory and NCIS had been previously renewed.

CBS has yet to determine the fate of shows such as Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Elementary, Code Black, 2 Broke Girls, and The Odd Couple. Also, new shows Pure Genius, Training Day, Doubt, The Great Indoors, and Ransom have yet to be renewed.

Season 12 was a tumultuous time for the cast and showrunners behind Criminal Minds. The show lost original starring actor Shemar Moore last spring, and proceeded to introduce CSI: Miami vet Adam Rodriguez into the ensemble cast.

Original cast member Thomas Gibson was fired from the show after an on-set altercation with one of the writer-producers of the series. Because this was one of many incidents with the showrunners, the 54-year-old actor was cut from his role as Aaron Hotchner.

Other cast shakeups included promoting Aisha Tyler to a series regular role and bringing on Damon Gupton as Agent Stephen Walker. Paget Brewster was brought on to reappear on the show for a short-term obligation. However, when Thomas Gibson was fired, Brewster’s contract was re-negotiated into a full-time return.

Criminal Minds airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS, and is set to return on April 26 with the final three episodes of the current season.

Are you excited for Criminal Minds to be returning for a 13th season?

