Courtney Stodden Shares A Busty Pic Of Her Strappy Top

Courtney Stodden’s relationship status has been up in the air for a while now, but she’s certainly showing no signs of wear. Hopping on Instagram today Courtney shared this pic of herself and it’s clear she’s not stressing a single thing.

Amazing blonde hair by my beautiful hair designer @anushhairdesign #blonde #rodeo #beverlyhills #anushHairdesign A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Apr 22, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Rocking a sexy lace top that shows off literally all of her cleavage, Stodden stares into the camera and makes a heartbreaking pout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With those gorgeous blonde locks added to the ensemble, she almost looks like a young Anna Nicole Smith.

Those smokey eyes definitely have an Anna Nicole resemblance.

The real difference between the two blonde bombshells’ looks is that Anna Nicole always had a more rounded shape to her eyebrows, whereas Courtney has a very sharp arch.

Not that Courtney is deliberately TRYING to mimic Anna Nicole, but the physical parallels are interesting.

Up Next: Courtney Stodden’s Pic Of The Day Looks Almost Identical To Marilyn Monroe

Recently, Courtney and her husband Doug Hutchison have been separated, but it’s now looking like they’re on their way to a full-on divorce.

Doug is an actor most known for his role on the modern sci-fi classic LOST.

The two met when a 16-year-old Courtney signed up to take an acting class taught by Doug.

Eventually, the controversial couple married but have been having trouble working out their issues lately.

No word on if their separation is mutually desired, but one thing’s for sure, Courtney isn’t pulling any punches on her feelings.

She’s clearly ready to move on.

😘 @crazyhorse3lv A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

More News:

[H/T: Instagram / Courtney Stodden]