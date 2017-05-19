Controversial ‘Real Housewives’ Star Returns After 7-Year Absence

For the upcoming eighth season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, the show will see the return of one of the most controversial stars: Danielle Staub.

Teresa Giudice’s former rival will be rejoining the wildly popular Bravo series after a seven-year absence, according to Us Weekly.

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the show, was asked in mid-January about Staub coming back to RHONJ. However, he would only reveal that there were “discussion” about her return.

Real Housewives fans will likely remember that 54-year-old Danielle Staub and Teresa Giudice regularly butted heads in the first season of the reality show. One of the most highly discussed moments was when Staub made Giudice, 44, so angry that she flipped a table.

Staub’s motto during her time on the show was “You either love me or you hate me,” and from the looks of things, most of her co-stars definitely leaned more towards hate. Both Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo feuded with the controversial star and Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter, Ashley Holmes, actually ripped out one of Staub’s hair extensions.

When Staub decided to leave RHONJ back in September of 2010, she said: “I think it’s time for me to move on and upward. I don’t see any interest for me to be attacked like that.”

Since their falling out in the first season of the show, Danielle Staub and Teresa Giudice have actually managed to bury the hatchet.

The two of them attended a yoga session together and the women credited Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen for their reunion.

“Well actually Andy [Cohen] was the one who got the whole spark going,” Giudice said. “He asked me about [Danielle] at the reunion, so I DMed her on Twitter and she answered me back.”

At the time of their exercise get-together, The Turning the Tables: From housewife to Inmate and Back Again author shared a photo of the two of them hanging out together while performing a yoga pose.

“So good catching up with @danielle_staub Leaving the past in the past and moving forward with only positive vibes. Looking forward to the future,” Teresa wrote in the caption.

So good catching up with @danielle_staub Leaving the past in the past and moving forward with only positive vibes. Looking forward to the future 👀 A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Oct 19, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

Danielle thanked Teresa for the invite by tweeting, “It was so nice seeing you, just like old times… great talk we had over Jamba Juice! #rhonj #yoga #friends.”

What are your thoughts about Danielle Staub returning to Real Housewives?

