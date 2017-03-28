‘Colossal’ Director Nacho Vigalondo Wants To Direct An ‘Alien’ Sequel

Coming to theaters in just a few weeks is Colossal, the latest film from writer/director Nacho Vigalondo. His previous films, Timecrimes and Open Windows, were relatively intimate films that had only a handful of characters and limited, real-world environments. With his new film showcasing filmmaking techniques in a much larger scale, Vigalando recently revealed his desire to make an Alien sequel.

When speaking to ScreenRant, the topic of future projects came up with the director. “Would I love to make an Alien sequel? Of course. That would be amazing. But does the world want to see my Alien sequel? I’m not sure,” Vigalondo revealed.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien and the upcoming Alien: Covenant, has implied that he’s ready for multiple new installments in the franchise that will take place before the events of the original film. However, Scott hasn’t necessarily confirmed any fo those plans and he hasn’t said he will definitely direct all upcoming alien films.

The filmmaking on display in Colossal show just how ambitious Vigalondo is, and his installment in V/H/S: Viral showed off he’s no stranger to bizarre sci-fi, which could make him the perfect fit for an Alien film. The film stars Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis, which are the biggest names the filmmaker has worked with.

Having seen Colossal at SXSW in Austin, TX, I can say it’s one of the most unique, complex, and satisfying genre films of the year. Although the film doesn’t showcase all of the tools in Vigalondo’s toolbelt, it will gain some serious buzz in Hollywood and will draw lots of attention to the filmmaker and will probably be offered films with much larger budgets.

I wouldn’t hold my breath that Vigalondo’s next film will be an Alien sequel, but if Covenant is a hit and ensures the longevity of the franchise, I won’t be surprised to hear his name being tossed around for future installments.

