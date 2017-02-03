Coco Spotted Outside With Daughter, Spills Out Of Top As People Stare

Coco Austin loves to dress in the same outfits as her daughter Chanel.

Once again, new mommy Coco took her 14-month old daughter out in a matching black and white checkered shirt on Thursday. The 37-year-old wife of rapper Ice-T put on a very busty display as she walked the streets of New York City with her daughter.

The former swimwear model, turned heads in bright red skinny jeans, which she also chose for her little one. She also sported vertiginous scarlet heels and a long blonde high ponytail.

Baby Chanel may dress like her mother, but she pulls all her facial expressions from her father.

The 58-year-old rapper was quick to point out how much his youngest child looks like him. He took to Twitter to share a proud dad photo of Chanel, who was apparently mimicking her dad’s frown.

He captioned: “Lol! I wonder where @BabyChanelworld got her Mean Mug from?? Lol!”

Lol! I wonder where @BabyChanelworld got her Mean Mug from?? Lol! pic.twitter.com/0OU1NaR8Gs — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 1, 2017

Even in a pink Minnie Mouse bathrobe, it was hard to miss the similarity, and Coco also commented on social media: “got daddy’s frown down.”

While Coco likes to match outfits with her baby girl, she does want her to take different steps than she did. Coco recently stated that she hopes Chanel will steer in a different direction from her own modeling career, as she grows up.

“I’m going to try and push her away from modeling,” the star wrote in her blog last year. “It’s going to be hard because I’m probably going to have a camera in her face and she’s going to learn how to model but at the same time I don’t want her to focus on that as a career. I want her to do something that I couldn’t do.”

