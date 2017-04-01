Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel’s First Birthday Photo Shoot Proves She’s More Fabulous Than Us

Chanel Nicole Marrow is one fabulous baby!
Coco Austin and her daughter Chanel posed for a series of sweet photos in honor of her first birthday for Vintage Magazine‘s “The Dreams” Issue.
The 1-year-old looked adorable in an elegant white baby dress as she posed next to her mom in a gorgeous gown, E! News reports. The backdrop of their photo was filled with macaroon towers and a vintage-inspired pink cake.
In another photo, the mother-daughter duo looked pretty in pink as they sported similar pink tutus and wore strands of pearls. With donuts in the background, Chanel prepares to dive into her first birthday cake.
Coco and Ice-T celebrated Chanel’s birthday in early December with a Minnie Mouse-themed party at the Sugar Factory in New York City.
