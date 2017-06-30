Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Reveals The Struggles Of Growing Up With Supermodel Mom

Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, gives all the ups and downs of having a supermodel as a parent.

It would seem like all perks as you’d have a closet full of designer clothes at your disposal, a trust fund and access to high profile celebrities. But you’ll forever be compared to the beautiful woman who gave birth to you. Gerber has experienced both.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When getting ready is almost as fun as the party! Thanks for the glam @HungVanngo and @JenAtkinHair. #MJBxKAIA A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:23am PST

The 15-year-old has inherited her mothers gorgeous looks but admits even she finds it trying to stand next to her mother at times.

“I don’t even want to be in a photo next to her because she’s incredible,” Kaia said in a new interview with Refinery29. “She doesn’t seem to age, which is not fair.”

Gerber, who does actually stand next to her mother for photos quite often and has also posed for photoshoots with the 51-year-old supermodel, may have a lot to live up to, but she’s already making waves with her career.

In the few short years since she popped up in campaigns and magazine pages, she’s posed for a Vogue Paris cover with her mom, editorials in Vogue Italia, Teen Vogue and CR Fashion Book. She even done campaigns for Chrome Hearts and Marc Jacobs Beauty.

She’s proud to be part of a new class in the fashion industry that is more inclusive, and also allows fans to see behind the curtain.

“I mean, I think I’m really careful about what I post, but at the same time, I’m 15 years old. I don’t feel pressure to be perfect all the time, because nobody is and I think I almost respect people who show off their imperfections more because you can relate to them,” she said.

She continued, “When I see Instagram [posts] that are really perfect, it’s hard to respond to that. You want to see more. I just hope that people see models as not so untouchable and more relatable, since they can see into your everyday life rather than just seeing you on the cover of a magazine in full hair and makeup.”

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]