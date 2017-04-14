Christina El Moussa Gets Glamorous Amidst New Relationship Rumors

Not one to let a little thing like rampant rumors of a new beau slow her down, Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa took to Instagram to share a stylish pic that’s as sexy as it is glamorous.

When I was asked by the super talented @damir_k to do a photoshoot you can bet I went for it. @damir_k you are the best in the industry 💯. Gorgeous dress @waltercollection makeup @pinkdustcosmetics hair @shanrbeauty A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Christina has endured a pretty rocky year relationship-wise. In May of 2016, it was revealed that she and her husband Tarek El Moussa had split due to marital “challenges.”

Then news came out in January of this year that Tarek has officially filed for divorce from Christina.

Recently, Christina was spotted at an Anaheim Ducks hockey game with a mystery man.

Someone close to the situation said, “She was in a really good mood. They were standing together, clapping along and with everyone else.”

However, a rep for Christina said, “She is single and not dating anyone. He is just a friend.”

With all that going on, Christina still found time to relax and enjoy some family time with her kids.

Celebrating my ten year friendship with creator Monica @Lspaceswim & the launch of Little L! 💕Check out their giveaway today so you can wear them too! A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

