Christie Brinkley’s Daughters Toss Their Tops In Anticipation Of Swimsuit Issue

Last week, 63-year-old Christie Brinkley revealed that she was gracing the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, marking her return to the magazine that helped solidify her legacy as one of the top supermodels of all time. Brinkley won’t be returning to the magazine alone, as she participated in a photo shoot alongside her daughters. Her younger daughter, Sailor, clearly can’t wait to show off her good looks and posted a photo from the magazine on her Instagram account.

Just 3 MORE DAYS!!! #SiSwim2017 everywhere on (of course) V-Day 🍑❤🍑 Houston, we have no problem. 😊 A photo posted by Sailor Brinkley Cook (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Sailor posted the stunning photo of herself and her sister Alexa catching some rays with their tops off and wearing skimpy bikini bottoms with only three days until the issue’s debut.

Part of Sailor’s caption says, “We have no problem,” which you’d assume means no problem modeling such skimpy outfits, but her sister Alexa had a different reaction to the shoot. 18-year-old model Sailor might be used to revealing outfits, but Alexa “needed to be talked into embracing new experiences.”

Regardless of any discomfort that Alexa might have felt, the pair look quite comfortable in the photos and have inherited their mom’s genetics, made evident by the sizzling photo.

