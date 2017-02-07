63-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Dons Bikini To Join The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Supermodel Christie Brinkley first graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 1979, following that feat by gracing the cover the next two years. Her three-peat set a record in the issue’s legacy, and Brinkley is heading back to the issue to prove why she’s a legend. At 63 years old, Brinkley wasn’t posing alone, as she brought 31-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel and 18-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley along for the fun shoot.

When speaking with PEOPLE, Brinkley revealed, “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’” She added, “”My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’”

The model hopes that by appearing in the issue, she can help combat ageism in the industry. “In a country that’s very ageist, people love to put you in little boxes,” she confessed. “Women feel very limited by their numbers. On a personal level, I thought, if I can pull this off, I think it will help redefine those numbers and remove some of the fear of aging.”

Although Brinkley’s no stranger to appearing in the buff, it was a slightly different experience for her two daughters.

Sailor has already earned some experience in the modeling world, so she considered the experience “very empowering and liberating.”

Alexa, however, had a slightly different time with the photo shoot, and she “needed to be talked into embracing new experiences.”

The series of photos portrayed the family with a trio of coordinated outfits, but considering her legacy, Christie had a few opportunities for solo shots that showed that the model is also beautiful as ever.

