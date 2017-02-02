Chrissy Teigen Stuns In New Sports Illustrated Photos Just Months After Having Baby

Chrissy Teigen is back to work! That means that the Sports Illustrated model is back on the beach and back in a bikini.

Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, welcomed their first child, Luna, back in April 2016. Since then, Teigen hasn’t been afraid to show off her body, or the hard work she’s put into getting her post-baby body back into modeling shape. Her biggest reveal came a few months back when she flaunted her stuff on the American Music Awards red carpet with a low cut- high slit black dress.

Of courses rocking a sexy dress on the red carpet is different than getting back into a tiny string bikini. But, that is exactly what Teigen has done. She has officially returned to the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The 31-year-old mother of one was recently featured in a video where she spoke about returning to the pages of the magazine so quickly after having her daughter. Alongside the video, the first images of Teigen’s photoshoot were released. Needless to say, she looks stunning.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” Teigen said in the video. “I haven’t shot since the baby. But of course, you know that [SI Swimsuit Editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated, in general, is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

In the shoot, the Lip Sync Battle host was featured rocking a skimpy purple patterned bikini while laying in the sand on her stomach, showing off her curves. She also wore a tiny solid purple string bikini that she cleverly kept untied while still keeping everything covered. She even sizzled in a pale striped number.

Her more daring photos find her leaning up against a rock, completely topless, showcasing her newer curves – stretch marks and all.

This year, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will feature models in all shapes, sizes, walks of life. The magazine is trying to show more diversity and promote body positivity.

