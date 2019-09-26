‘Chicago Fire’ Star Yuri Sardarov Speaks out About That Devastating Season 8 Premiere Exit

Chicago Fire Season 8 premiered on Wednesday night, and most fans probably weren’t ready for the devastation it would leave in its wake. The episode picked up right where the finale of Season 7 left off, with the firefighters of Firehouse 51 trapped in a factory that was about to explode.

Most of the main characters made it out of the blast alive — although Brett suffered a badly broken arm — but one sadly didn’t survive. Otis, played by Yuriy Sardarov, did not make it into the room inside the factory that protected the other firefighters. He later passed away in the hospital with Cruz by his side. It was a heartbreaking moment for viewers.

Tell Tale TV spoke with Sardarov following the airing of the episode about his character’s death. He said he had a conversation with showrunner ,Derek Haas at the end of last season about his future on Chicago Fire. “We had a discussion about the character and where he was headed, and I was very upfront with him about the fact that it’s been eight years, and I started when I was 22, and now I’m 31. The communication was very open and honest, and we both walked away from it feeling really good,” Sardarov said.

Sardarov feels that the timing of the death was important. “It was difficult, but it was also necessary,” he said. “It was a combination of me wanting to move on and them needing something akin to what’s going to happen. And I think those two things met at the perfect time.”

As for what’s next for Sardarov, he won’t say, although he does have projects in the works. Either way, he believes the change will be good. “Change is the only thing that’s a constant in life,” he said. “And if you’re not ready to change, you stick around for too long.”

The next episode of Chicago Fire will air on NBC next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.