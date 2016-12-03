Chelsea Handler Spits Fire At Donald Trump

While making an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Thursday, comedienne Chelsea Handler fired shots at President-elect Donald Trump.

The host of the Netflix show Chelsea, was an outspoken Hillary Clinton supporter over the course of the presidential election. After hearing that former Apprentice star Donald Trump pulled off the shocking upset to defeat Hillary Clinton, the Are You There Vodka It’s Me Chelsea author was utterly distraught.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

“Honestly, I got up that day and I was so upset,” the 41-year-old talk show host said. “It was the worst feeling I think I’ve ever felt. It was worse than even the worst breakup I’ve ever had.”

Handler was one of the many celebrities that vowed to leave the United States in the event that Donald Trump won the presidency. On the Wednesday morning after the election, Handler said that she intended to go through with her plan to evacuate the country.

“I was on the phone with my sister,” she said. “I’m like, ‘We’re going to Spain. We’re going. I have the house.’ My sister’s like, ‘I’m not an older lesbian that’s going to live with you in her later years.’ She’s like, ‘We’re not going to Spain, lunatic, okay?’”

Despite her initial reaction, Handler decided that she would stay in the US. The day after the election, Handler had to tape an episode for her Netflix series. Her guest, Senator Barbara Boxer, was able to help her through it.

“I wasn’t thinking anything,” Handler said. “I was just like, ‘How I’m gonna get though this without crying on TV?’ And then I did cry on TV, and you know what? Good. I’m glad I cried. I was really upset.”

Chelsea has stated that her reason for being so starkly against Donald Trump is because of his past behavior. She said that woman not supporting women is “a real problem.”

“I understand if you don’t like Hillary,” she said. “I get that. I totally get it, but forget about if you like her or not. Look at what she’s done. Then you need to get behind that woman whether you (expletive) like her or not. You get behind somebody that’s done the job versus some guy who… I mean I can’t even discuss him in real terms. He’s not a real person. He takes advantage of everyone around him.”

Handler explained that she felt like women should have supported the Democratic presidential nominee because of her experience, not simply because Hillary is a female.

“There’s something wrong with you if you don’t think, ‘Oh, this is time for us to shatter this so we can move on in 20 years,’ and then you can get the (expletive) woman you want in there.”

