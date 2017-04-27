Chelsea Handler Shares ‘Morning’ Booty Pic On Snapchat

Chelsea Handler started off her Monday by treating her Snapchat followers with an unexpected underwear photo.

The 41-year-old comedian turned her backside to the camera to give a full view of herself in black lingerie. She nonchalantly captioned the photo “Morning!!” as she posed in her walk-in closet.

Click here to see the photo.

As the Daily Mail points out, many are comparing the talk show host’s revealing shot to a string of recent photos from Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian recently posted several photos from her current vacation that prominently feature the socialite’s butt in a bikini. The shots have been blowing up on Instagram, so it’s possible the posts are a reaction.

However, it’s more likely Handler’s latest in a series of racy photos that she uses to mock celebrity culture.

Over the years, Handler has posted numerous nude or nearly nude photos as a commentary on the famous celebs, such as the Kardashians, who post similar photos online.

“I think nudity is funny, especially when it’s inappropriate,” she previously said.

The posts often come in birthday shoutouts, including this NSFW shot dedicated to Reese Witherspoon.

Happy Birthday @reesewitherspoon A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Mar 22, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

Add Chelsea Handler on Snapchat at chelseahandler.

