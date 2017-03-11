Charlotte Mckinney Wears Vinyl Pants That Look Painted On

Charlotte Mckinney quit high school to pursue modeling, feeling as though that would be a more fulfilling use of her time. Instead of working on a professional portfolio with renowned photographers, she cultivated a massive Instagram following full of amateur photos. The mission was a success, as the 23-year-old has been featured in massive modeling campaigns and will star in this summer’s Baywatch movie. The star recently took to her social media account to share a photo of herself wearing incredibly tight vinyl pants that made her legs blend in with the car she was sitting on.

Considering she dropped out of high school to become “Insta-famous” and, until now, one of her biggest roles was as an attractive girl who farted a lot in Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, starring in Baywatch alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge upgrade for the budding star.

Speaking about working with The Rock, Mckinney told Fashion Week Daily, “I’ve always heard such great things about him, so to be on set with him was really awesome. He brought the Make-A-Wish foundation on set, and I’ve always been involved in children’s hospitals. It’s nice to see someone who works a full day and still takes time to bring kids to set and all that. I really admire him.”

Mckinney recently shared her Instagram page with Joe Jonas to promote an underwear campaign the two are working on for GUESS. The photo garnered a lot of attention, as the Jonas brother has been dating Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, but still starred in the provocative shoot.

On how he stayed in shape and prepared for the saucy shoot, Jonas said, “Once I said yes, we were like, ‘It’s the last meal,’ and we just went crazy.” He added, “I had a lot of pasta and a lot of beer, because I didn’t have any beer during the training process. I think I had one too many that night!”

