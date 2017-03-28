Charlotte McKinney Is More Flexible Than You Could Imagine In New Photo

If you’re going to make it in Hollywood, you’re going to need to be able to adapt. Whether you’re going to have to change your schedule to accommodate a photographer or re-arrange your commitments to become available for a director, you need to know nothing is set in stone. Considering her burgeoning career in Hollywood, Charlotte McKinney must have taken the advice to be “flexible” quite literally, as you can see in her recent Instagram post.

Stretching it out 💪🏽 Monday motivation A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

When she was only 17, McKinney dropped out of high school to become a model. After several unsuccessful attempts to develop a professional portfolio, she instead chose to put her best pictures on Instagram, which eventually led to her being “Insta-famous.”

The model began to develop a serious following, scoring herself hundreds of thousands of models from all around the world. The attention she gained on social media led her to an opportunity to star in a revealing commercial for Carl’s Jr. in which she ate a hamburger. Considering Kate Upton had previously done a similar commercial and both women are blonde, curvaceous models, McKinney instantly drew comparisons to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue superstar.

Not wanting to be pigeonholed as “Pretty Woman Who Eats Hamburgers,” McKinney took on a role in Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, in which she played a pretty woman who farted. Later this year, McKinney will have a role in the Baywatch film starring The Rock, in which she will play a pretty woman in a bikini.

Between her variety of theatrical roles and the physical feat on display on her Instagram page, it’s safe to say McKinney is a very flexible entertainer.

