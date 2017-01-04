Charles Manson Has Been Taken Out Of Prison, Hospitalized

Charles Manson has briefly been taken out of prison. On Tuesday, the notorious criminal was taken from California’s Corcoran State Prison and was hospitalized, according to TMZ.

Manson was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment at the Bakersfield hospital, which is located nearly an hour away from the California prison.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although he has been removed from behind bars for the time being, the 82-year-old criminal probably shouldn’t get too comfortable outside his cell. He is currently serving 9 life sentences for conspiracy to commit the 1969 Manson Family murders.

Charles Manson was sentenced to death after being found guilty in a 1971 ruling in the California Supreme Court.

After his sentence was changed to “life in prison with the possibility of parole,” he has since been denied parole 12 times.

During a court hearing when Manson was denied parole back in 2012, John Peck, a member of the panel that met at Corcoran State Prison, read some horrifying statements from Charles Manson.

“I’m special. I’m not like the average inmate,” Peck read from Charles Manson’s comments to a prison psychologist. “I have spent my life in prison. I have put five people in the grave. I am a very dangerous man.”

Manson has been incarcerated for four decades now. One of his victims included the murder of director Roman Polanski’s actress wife, Sharon Tate. She was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time, according to Daily Mail.

There were three other victims killed at Tate’s Beverly Hills home when Manson ordered the members of his psychotic hippie followers to murder them.

The fifth victim that night was Stephen Parent. He was unfortunately on Tate’s property in order to see if her caretaker had any interest in purchasing an AM/FM Clock radio.

As he was leaving, Parent was shot multiple times when he rolled down his window at the electric gate.

The night after these five horrific murders, Manson’s followers murdered small business owners named Leno and Rosemary La Bianca at their Los Angeles home.

What are your thoughts about Charles Manson being released from prison while being taken to the hospital?

MORE: Missing Church Usher Found Dead In The Most Horrible Way | Mom Accused Of Killing Estranged Kids Gives Horrifying New Statement | Teenager Blogs About Resentment Towards Mother Before Murdering Her | Step Up Actress’ Murder Suspect Claims She Killed Herself | Man Drives Himself To Prison After Stabbing His Father | California Father Gruesomely Killed On Christmas Eve | 14-Year-Old In Captivity Sends Text For Friend To Call 911 Immediately

[H/T TMZ, Daily Mail]