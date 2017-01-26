Channing Tatum Reveals New Video Of Him Playing The Piano After Just 2 Weeks Of Lessons

Channing Tatum took to Instagram on Monday to show off the new skill he is trying to developing in 2017. The 36-year-old actor made a New Year’s resolution to “learn new things,” and he is now attempting to teach himself how to play piano.

Tatum posted the video with the caption: “Hahaha! Well, keeping my New Year’s resolution to ‘learn new things.’ But teaching myself piano is brutal. Got to get some legit lessons soon. Song is way too hard.”

“I’m going to shame myself into getting better by showing you, where I’m at,” Tatum said. “Two and a half weeks into learning how to play the piano. Bare with me, this is going to be brutal.”

While the Hail Caesar! star may have thought that his attempt at hammering out Beethoven’s Fur Elise was “brutal,” his fans were quite complimentary of his skills.

One Instagram user named trudih73 wrote: “I think you did a wonderful job since you’re teaching yourself but it don’t hurt your gorgeous self is playing it either lol your wife is a lucky woman.”

Tatum has explained in the past that when he wants to learn something that he isn’t totally confident in doing, he will practice it for hours on end.

“When I’m nervous about something, I drill it to a point that is probably unhealthy, but as long as it works even halfway, I’m happy at the end of the torturous day,” he said.

