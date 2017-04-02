Catholic School Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student At Her Former High School

A Catholic high school teacher is accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with a student from the same high school, where she graduated from.

Theresa Hrindo, 25, taught graphic design part-time at Roselle Catholic High School. She was arrested on Thursday afternoon and now faces charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities believe the teacher had sex several times with the student between December 2016 and February this year.

Hrindo has also been charged with hindering apprehension for allegedly deleting compromising files and pictures from the student’s cellphone.

The teacher graduated from Roselle in 2010, then obtained a degree from Kean University in 2014.

A judge on Friday agreed to release the teacher on the conditions that she wouldn’t have any contact with the student and that she wouldn’t supervise children or teach.

Her position at the high school was her first job ever and she doesn’t want to go back to teaching.

“This whole process for my client, her family and everyone involved is, quite frankly, traumatic,” lawyer Michael G Brucki said in court, according to NJ.com.

The Archdiocese of Newark, who oversees the school, got in touch with authorities about the case, prompting an investigation that lasted three weeks and ended with the teacher’s arrest.

Hrindo was suspended and the school notified parents.



The teacher, who faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against her, is scheduled to appear in court again on May 3.

[H/T Daily Mail]