‘Cash Me Ousside’ Danielle Bregoli Has Screaming Fit After Fan Flirts With Her ‘GF’

Whenever Danielle Bregoli or the “Cash Me Ousside” girl is involved in anything, you can expect there to be some kind of drama. This time the 14-year-old lost her temper, again, when she caught someone sliding into her “girlfriend’s” DMs.

The nternet sensation took to Instagram Live on April 22 to let some unnamed fan who was flirting with her “girlfriend” Gabby really have it over the phone.

“I swear to God, b***h, I’ll f**k you up,” Danielle screamed over, and over, and over again into her phone in one of the most intense tantrums we’ve ever seen posted to social media. Clearly, Danielle was not happy that she had caught someone sending direct messages to her girlfriend and felt the need to call them up and tell them how she feels. You can check out the full video above, but be warned it does contain graphic language.

After Danielle came out as gay a few weeks ago, rumors were swirling that the preteen was dating rapper Young M.A, 25, based on pictures fans seen on her social media. However, Danielle cleared the air.

“That’s my friend who just look [sic] like her,” Danielle told In Touch. “Come on, isn’t Young M.A like 25?”

Danielle is still pretty young for dating and previously revealed to Life & Style that she had a “crush” on Kodak Black, but he was no “bae.”

