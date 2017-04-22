‘Cash Me Ousside’ Danielle Bregoli Sounds Off On Dating Rumors

It seems that Danielle ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Bregoli can’t stay out of the news, even when she wants to.

Recently, the 14-year-old was busted for possession of marijuana, and now she’s fending off romance rumors.

After posting a pic to her Snapchat that showed someone standing close behind her, people began to speculate that the person pictured was female rapper Young M.A., whom Bregoli has already been rumored to be dating.

This really only fueled the rumor mill more.

So finally, Danielle has decided to set the record straight and clarify who exactly is in the snap and what her relationship status is.

Speaking to journalists, Bregoli said, “That’s my friend who just look [sic] like her.”

She added, “Come on, isn’t Young M.A like 25?”

Bregoli is correct that Young M.A. is 25 years old, and therefore it would be legally frowned upon, to say the least, if they were romantically involved.

Despite the rumors, Danielle clarified that she’s definitely not into older men.

She talked about how some older men will comment on her social posts, saying “They’re stupid pedophiles. I ignore it — but sometimes I see it and that sh-t nasty.”

That, however, doesn’t necessarily suggest she wouldn’t be interested in dating a still-age-appropriate older woman, so maybe a romance could blossom between the two once Bregoli is older and more mature. Or at least older.

