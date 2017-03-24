Casey Anthony Might Get Her Own Reality Show

Controversial mother, Casey Anthony, is reportedly in talks to co-star in a reality series, reports Daily Mail.

The Florida mother who was acquitted of murdering her two-year-old daughter in 2011, could possibly be joining OJ Simpson in the new series.

Anthony, 30, is reportedly in talks to co-star with Simpson, 69, who was found not guilty of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.

“It will give viewers the inside story on the aftermath of living with the horrible crimes they were ultimately acquitted of,” a source told InTouch magazine.

Of course, there are some barriers in the way for Simpson. He is currently serving a 33-year prison stretch after being convicted of armed robbery in 2008. But he could be up for parole this year and he’s looking at this new show as his window of opportunity, the source claimed.

Reportedly, OJ is “putting Casey on his visitor list, and is even willing to pay for her to visit.”

Casey, whose daughter Caylee vanished for a month in 2008 before turning up dead, gave mixed signals to InTouch about a possible show, according to Hollywood Life.

“My past will remain out there,” she wrote in a text message to the magazine’s editor. “I will talk about Casey going forward. Maybe a reality show?”



She then said she was “kidding” about the show, adding, “Who would watch it anyway, I know the ones that say they wouldn’t.”

However, Casey said that “Eventually people will be seeing more of me.”

She added, “I am not hiding from something I did not do… just to appease others.”

