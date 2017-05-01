Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’s Headstone Revealed

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ joint tombstone has been placed at their burial site.

After dying just one day apart in December, the two were buried together Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood Hills. As the Daily Mail reports, the mother-daughter duo’s finalized headstone was placed over the weekend, four months after their deaths.

It features a yellow granite base with only the actresses’ names, birth and death dates in the inscription.

Atop of the monument is a stone statue of two goddess-type figures that presumably symbolize a mother and daughter. Behind the figures are a pink and gray stone panels.

Fans have already visited the site, with one leaving flowers and a note that said “May the force be with you always.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27 due to cardiac arrest at age 60. Reynolds died on Dec. 28 after suffering from a stroke at age 84. The grief from Fisher’s unexpected passing is believed to contribute to Reynolds’ passing with some of her last words being “I want to be with Carrie.“

A public memorial service was held on March 25, with fans from across the globe paying tribute to one of Hollywood’s most beloved families. Fisher’s remains cremated and placed inside of a giant Prozac pill and placed beside her mother.

The two being buried side-by-side is no surprise and the two were extremely close. Their bond was shared in the documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, which premiered on HBO in January.

Fisher will appear in her final film role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is out Dec. 15.

