Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’s Headstone Revealed

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ joint tombstone has been placed at their burial site.
#gossip #TMZ Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Headstone Looks Like a Hollywood Monument (PHOTO) https://t.co/XbkRPqq22H pic.twitter.com/MxXxKGwij1— HollywoodNews (@HollywoodN247) May 1, 2017
After dying just one day apart in December, the two were buried together Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood Hills. As the Daily Mail reports, the mother-daughter duo’s finalized headstone was placed over the weekend, four months after their deaths.
Videos by PopCulture.com
It features a yellow granite base with only the actresses’ names, birth and death dates in the inscription.
Atop of the monument is a stone statue of two goddess-type figures that presumably symbolize a mother and daughter. Behind the figures are a pink and gray stone panels.
Fans have already visited the site, with one leaving flowers and a note that said “May the force be with you always.”
UP NEXT: Carrie Fisher’s 5 Best Roles
Fisher died on Dec. 27 due to cardiac arrest at age 60. Reynolds died on Dec. 28 after suffering from a stroke at age 84. The grief from Fisher’s unexpected passing is believed to contribute to Reynolds’ passing with some of her last words being “I want to be with Carrie.“
A public memorial service was held on March 25, with fans from across the globe paying tribute to one of Hollywood’s most beloved families. Fisher’s remains cremated and placed inside of a giant Prozac pill and placed beside her mother.
The two being buried side-by-side is no surprise and the two were extremely close. Their bond was shared in the documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, which premiered on HBO in January.
Fisher will appear in her final film role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is out Dec. 15.
MORE:
- Carrie Fisher’s Most Memorable Quotes
- Debbie Reynolds’ Last Words Were About Daughter Carrie Fisher
- Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Has Bigger Role In Star Wars: Episode VIII