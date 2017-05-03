Caroline Kennedy’s Met Gala Dress Is An Over The Top Mix Of Floral

Caroline Kennedy is known for her classic sense of style, but the former U.S. ambassador shocked viewers with her outrageous look at the 2017 Met Gala.

The 59-year-old arrived at the star-studded event in the bizarre layered gown, which featured three different floral patterns, each printed on their own poofy layer of fabric.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Caroline’s bulky dress, which looked more like a lamp shade, fell at mid-calf height and left her arms completely concealed. Adding to the bizarre dress was red velvet piping towards the top, both around the neck and the shoulders, an embellishment which simply served to add to the bulkiness of the outfit.

While Caroline looked the part for the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons theme, she will not likely win the best look of the night.

Check her out in the Instagram pic below:

A post shared by @jackieandjohnpictures on May 2, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

A post shared by Milou van Rossum (@milouvanrossum) on May 2, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Previously, Caroline has been honored by Vogue as one of the all-time best dressed at previous Met Galas. The publication praised the silver Carolina Herrera ensemble she wore back in 2001, naming her among the likes of Beyonce, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna in its showcase of “the best Met Gala looks of all time.”

Caroline did redeem herself, somewhat, earlier in the day when she joined Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour to launch the latest Costume Institute exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Caroline took to the stage at the preview event to introduce the Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between exhibit, which was the theme for Monday night’s glittering Met Gala, hosted by Anna, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Caroline wore a patterned leather jacket to add a splash of color her otherwise-all-black ensemble at the event, which offered attendees a sneak peek at the 140 designs which will be on display as part of the exhibition.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]