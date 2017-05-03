We Can’t Stop Laughing at Candace Cameron Bure’s Highly Accurate ‘Abs’ Video

In case you needed another reason to love Candace Cameron Bure, we’ve got one for ya.

Bure and her trainer, Kira Stokes, have made it clear via social media that they love working out together — just take Stokes’ post from today, for example.

In an Instagram video, the two are standing next to Melissa Coulier (are they training together on Full(er) House business, perhaps?) in their typical workout gear, both flexing their abs.

While Stokes’ abs stay clear and defined, Bure (a mom of three, btw) puffs her tummy out and flexes it back in — quite impressively, we might add!

“Am I doing it right?” Stokes jokes in the caption.

In an age when Instagram can be intimidating when it comes to fitness models, we’re so happy to see Bure’s honesty and body-positive message that behind those abs of steel is a regular tummy, just like everybody else.

We can’t get enough of these workout buddy BFFs!

