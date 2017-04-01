Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wants a Rematch With Matthew Perry

Watch out Matthew Perry, Justin Trudeau is ready for round two!

Perry revealed that he once beat up the now-Canadian prime minister in elementary school and Trudeau is ready for another fight.

On Saturday morning, Trudeau tweeted that he wants a rematch with the Friends star.

“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?” Trudeau, 45, wrote. “How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

Perry shared the story of his fight with Trudeau during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 15. The 47-year-old actor revealed that when he was in fifth grade, he was jealous of Justin and decided to beat him up.

“My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” he told Kimmel, 49. “We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t so it was pure jealousy.”

Trudeau became prime minister in November 2015 and Perry believes he deserves some credit for Justin’s success.

“I think it was rather instrumental in him … going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister,” Perry said. “I think he said, ‘I’m gonna rise above this and I’m gonna become prime minister.’”

