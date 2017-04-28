Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn’t Talked With Daughter Khloe Kardashian in Two Years

Caitlyn Jenner‘s relationship with all her children is not what it used to be, especially when it comes to Khloé Kardashian, according to ET.

During a SiriusXM Town Hall interview, Jenner said it’s been “like, two years” since she and Kardashian have spoken.

“She doesn’t want to talk to me,” the former reality star claimed. “That’s sad. I was very very close to Khloé, I mean I had 23 years of raising her. I met Khloé when she was five years old.”

Still, fans of the E! show Keeping up With the Kardashians know that Jenner and Kardashian have spoken recently, as they sat down for a heart-to-heart to address their strained relationship after Jenner’s transition and Vanity Fair interview where she spoke out about Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner.

“I just really feel like over the last year and a half we certainly have grown apart,” Jenner told Kardashian on KUWTK. “Day after day, month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in. Just, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ I haven’t gotten that phone call from anybody. You can’t help but sit there and think, ‘OK, is it because I transitioned? They don’t like me anymore?’ I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn’t do wrong, what I did right, and move forward.”

Kardashian’s response was not exactly what Jenner expected, but it was definitely honest.

“I don’t necessarily want to say you did anything wrong, ’cause I don’t know if just because you didn’t do something the way maybe I would have preferred that makes it wrong,” Kardashian replied. “This family, we deal with things very quickly. We don’t have time to really process a lot of things because we’re always on to the next, and for me, at the time, I just wasn’t at a place in my life where I really could invest in new relationships or even something that’s this heavy.”

Recently, Kris spoke out against Jenner’s accusations in her memoir, saying, “I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody my whole life.”

She also said, “None of it makes sense,” the 61-year-old continued. “Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a–hole?”

In Thursday’s SiriusXM interview, Jenner got real about her feelings toward Kardashian’s comments, admitting they “pissed” her off.

“Of course it hurts. ‘Cause she was on Howard Stern and called me a liar,” she said of Kardashian’s January interview, in which she claimed that she “felt betrayed” because “more business people” knew about Caitlyn’s transition than she and her siblings did. “And that kind of pissed me off too ’cause I never lied to her, you know, if I didn’t tell her everything. First of all, she never asked.”

One thing’s for sure, the release of this memoir and Jenner’s promoting it has certainly caused some serious backlash from her family.

