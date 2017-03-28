Butch Patrick Dressed Up As His ‘The Munsters’ Character For Convention

No matter what part of the world you live in, there’s going to be some sort of convention for your favorite genre of entertainment. Whether it be horror, sci-fi, or comics, you’ll have an opportunity to bump elbows with some icons in the industry. Thanks to the abundance of cell phones, you can now not only meet some of your favorite actors but can even snap a quick pic of the memorable encounter. At the Mad Monster Party convention in South Carolina, The Munsters star Butch Patrick took photo opportunities to the next level by dressing up as his iconic character from the beloved show.

When it comes to getting photos with actors from your favorite movies and TV shows, it’s hard to find ways to make the photos seem fresh. Many of the celebrities who tour the convention circuit have posed the same way so many times, fans are no longer as interested in getting a photo with an actor in their regular clothes when at a convention.

Robert Englund helped kick off the trend when he appeared in full Freddy Krueger makeup at Flashback Weekend in Rosemont, IL. The appearance offered an amazing opportunity for fans, even if the photo opportunity was much more expensive than a standard meet and greet.

Doug Bradley, who played the Cenobite “Pinhead” in the Hellraiser franchise, recently announced that he’s partnered with Tom Savini to bring “The Hellraiser Experience” at an upcoming convention in April.

Butch Patrick starred as the young werewolf son in The Munsters, a show that went off the air over 50 years ago. Clearly he no longer looks quite like his on-screen character, but it’s exciting to see that Patrick is clearly still excited to interact with fans, even if he has to put on makeup.

