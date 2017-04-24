Burt Reynolds Required A Stool To Attend Premiere Of His New Film

The aging of Hollywood icons is never an easy thing to see. It’s tough to have the images of young, virile actors shattered by seeing them weakened by age.

Our most recent example of this comes from the Tribeca Film Festival, where on Saturday 81-year-old acting legend Burt Reynolds was so tired and feeble that he required a stool on the red carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reynolds was on hand at the New York City film fest for a screening of his new film Dog Years.

He’d already been using a cane, as well as leaning on his co-star, Ariel Winter, for physical support.

In addition to Winter, Reynolds was also joined on the red carpet by Tribeca founder Robert De Niro, and Chevy Chase, also both Hollywood legends in their own right.

Chase was in attendance because he too co-stars in Dog Years with Reynolds and Winter.

See The Red Carpet Photos Here

Dog Years is described as, “An aging, former movie star is forced to face the reality that his glory days are behind him. On its surface DOG YEARS is a tale about faded fame, but at its core, it’s a universal story about growing old.”

Winter celebrated the film’s acceptance into Tribeca by sharing an Instagram post where she said, “BURT WE DID IT!!!!! I’m beyond excited and proud to announce that my film Dog Years will be premiering at the 2017 @Tribeca Film Festival! I can’t wait for you to see it at #Tribeca2017. “

Burt Reynolds is a national treasure and, even though he could still have several years left in him, we should cherish every single remaining moment we get with him.

More News:

[H/T: Page Six]