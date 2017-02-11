Britney Spears Thanks Fans After Maddie Is Released From Hospital

Britney Spears and her family are incredibly grateful that 8-year-old Maddie Alrdidge has been released from the hospital.

The pop star took to Instagram to share an update with fans and thank everyone for their kindness while her family dealt with an unimaginable tragedy.

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:17am PST

“So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today… It’s truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know,” she wrote.

Aldridge’s mother Jamie Lynn Spears announced on Instagram that Maddie was headed home with a sweet picture of her waiting for the helicopter to airlift her out.

