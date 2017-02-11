Popculture

Britney Spears Thanks Fans After Maddie Is Released From Hospital

Britney Spears and her family are incredibly grateful that 8-year-old Maddie Alrdidge has been released from the hospital.

The pop star took to Instagram to share an update with fans and thank everyone for their kindness while her family dealt with an unimaginable tragedy.

“So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today… It’s truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know,” she wrote.

Aldridge’s mother Jamie Lynn Spears announced on Instagram that Maddie was headed home with a sweet picture of her waiting for the helicopter to airlift her out.

To read more about Maddie and Jamie’s relationship check out Womanista’s exclusive interview with Spears as she gets candid about motherhood.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com

