Britney Spears Shares Adorable Pics With Beau Sam Asghari On His Birthday

Britney Spears and her new boyfriend Sam Asghari spent some time together this week to celebrate his birthday and Brit took a moment to share with the world how excited she was to be with him.

In the pic Brit shared to her Instagram, she and Asghari appear to be out on a hike, as she’s rocking a cute tank-top, a pair of bright blue sneakers, and some short-shorts that show off her gorgeous legs.

23-year-old Asghari holds 35-year-old Britney with one arm and towers over the mother of two, even while noticeably standing at a lower level of the hill than her, which is clear evidence of his large stature.

The scenery behind them is beautiful, with deep green grass flowing across the fields and a majestic mountain sitting far back in the distance.

My baby’s birthday 💜 @samasghari A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

The couple first went public back in November and have been going strong ever since. Britney even took him as her date to the Grammys this year.

Had an amazing night at the @clivejdavis #PreGrammyGala ✨ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:53am PST

Asghari is a Persian fitness model and was Spears’ co-star in her “Slumber Party” music video. Shortly after that video was released is when they went public with their relationship.

Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST

