Britney Spears Reveals Tweet About Her Niece Who Was In Severe Accident

Britney Spears is requesting that her fans and followers pray for her 8-year-old niece, Jamie Lynn Spear’s daughter Maddie.

The pop superstar tweeted this message on Monday afternoon: “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.”

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

The 35-year-old singer posted the message on Monday afternoon with a picture of her niece.

A rep for the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker said in a statement: “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

According to TMZ, Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie on a hunting trip in Kenwood, Louisiana when the Polaris off-road vehicle she was riding on flipped. Maddie was underwater for several minutes and was unconscious after the accident.

Reports claim that Maddie was airlifted to the nearest hospital.

“Within seconds, the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the police report read.

“The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Initial reports stated that Jamie Lynn wasn’t near the accident, but the official police report indicates that she was only 100 yards away when the ATV vehicle flipped.

Britney Spears’ father gave this brief message to Entertainment Tonight: “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.”

We are wishing for a full and speedy recovery for Maddie.

