Britney Spears Posts Gorgeous Sunlight Picture In Malibu

Looks like Britney Spears is ending her family vacation in Malibu with one last beautiful shot of a sunset over the ocean.

Spears and her boys have been spending some quality time together at their beautiful Malibu Airbnb, complete with a gorgeous view of the ocean from the swimming pool. The pop diva posted a few photos of her boys spending time in the swimming pool late last week, just as the great news about her niece’s health became public.

In this photo, Spears is standing next to the pool, the wide ocean behind her. She is wearing a light pink dress, her hands raised above her head, almost as if she is trying to show off the gorgeous sky of warm colors behind her.

No photo can capture the beauty of a family weekend getaway in Malibu. Thanks @airbnb for the gift of this lovely home 🏖 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:06am PST

Of course, the singer also posted a few photos of her time soaking up some sun during her get away. One particular picture, which she captioned, “Chasing the dream,” was of her laying out along the pool’s edge in a tiny red bikini. Her fit and toned body lay flat against the stones, showing off the curves of her hips and butt.

Chasing the dream 🌅 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

Between that and her few beautiful sunset photos, it’s clear that Spears is truly enjoying her little vacation away with her family.

The Spears family has been through a lot over the last week. Spears’ niece, Maddie Aldridge, was in a horrible ATV accident. She was rushed to the hospital after driving the vehicle into a pond and fell unconscious. Maddie was released from the hospital late last week and seemed to be in good health and spirits after she was spotted with her mother, Jamie Lynn.

After such a stressful week, it’s no wonder Spears’ wanted to go away for a while to spend time with her boys. We’re glad to see she is enjoying it.

