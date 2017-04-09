Britney Spears’ Manager Reveals Details About Singer’s Revival Show Ending

In the late ’90s, few musicians were as popular as Britney Spears, selling millions of albums, performing sold out shows, and dominating the news cycle. The singer then took some time off to focus on family, caring for her two children. The singer recently began a slew of shows in Las Vegas that signaled her comeback, which was received as a resounding success. Despite those successes, Spears’ manager recently revealed that the show will conclude this December.

Highlights from last night! Ready for another show #PieceOfMe A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

The 35-year-old’s incredibly successful tour is set to end on December 31, as Spears’ manager said, “We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided. We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas,” in a recent interview.”

They continued, “Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward.”

The manager added, “She might tour, she might work on a new album. It’s too early to talk specifics about anything.”

Last year, Spears released her ninth album, Glory, and announced that she was already working on its follow-up.

When speaking with Vegas Player, Spears revealed, “I’m not sure what I want the next album to sound like.” She continued, “I just know that I’m excited to get into the studio again and actually have already been back recording.”

The singer described, “I think the vibe of Glory is a lot different to my previously albums. We experimented with so many things while we were making the record.”

The massive revival concert began in 2013 and, in the years since its debut, has reportedly grossed more than $100 million.

Of the over 200 scheduled performances, the singer has only ever canceled three, showing just how devoted she is to giving her fans what they want.

Do you think the time has come for the singer to end her revival show or would you like to see it continue indefinitely? Let us know in the comments!

