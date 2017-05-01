Britney Spears Reveals Gym Selfie, Shows Off Incredible Body

Britney Spears may be a 35-year-old mother of two, but she refuses to fall into any stereotype of what that should look like.

One way she combats getting stuck in a rut is by hitting the gym and hitting it hard.

Looking incredibly toned, Britney shared two pics in a swipeable slideshow post on Instagram and her body will blow you away. In both photos, Britney is rocking a pink sports bra that barely contains her chest and the tiniest pair of cut-off shorts ever seen.

The first photo is a close-up shot where you can see just how fit Britney’s stomach is and her abs are basically out of this world.

After swiping left, you’ll see a photo of Britney doing the splits, showing off her gorgeous legs and flexibility. She clearly spends a lot of time in that gym.

Back at the gym…. stretch and run all the way 💕👙💕💕🌺🌸🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

When she’s not busy crushing it in the gym, one of Britney’s favorite Instagram past-times is putting on homemade fashion shows, and, yes, they are as great as they sound.

Take this one, for example. Rocking three different looks, Brit twirls and stuns in each one.

The first is a white, long-sleeved, backless number that is dangerously short and shows off her gorgeous legs.

The second is a cowgirl-style outfit, complete with ripped jeans, cowboy boots, a white crop top that shows off her fit midriff, and a cowboy hat.

The third and final outfit is a short, sleeveless, green dress that hangs on by one shoulder, showing off those fit arms of hers.

Another day, another runway 👠👠👠 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

No word on who’s doing the videography and directing for Britney’s stunning hallway fashion shows, but there’s a good possibility it’s her new beau, Sam Asghari.

Being a fashion model himself, he’d certainly be able to give her some tips on how to work the camera. Now they just need to hit that gym together and their couple status will be cemented.

